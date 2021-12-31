STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Meeting on Andhra Pradesh government employees' fitment ends in stalemate again

Associations say they will put forth appeals only before CM now, seek clarity on Contributory Pension Scheme, regularisation of contract staff

Published: 31st December 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh employees’ associations attend a meeting with committee of secretaries on PRC in Secretariat on Friday, Dec 3, 2021.

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh employees’ associations attend a meeting with committee of secretaries on PRC in Secretariat on Friday, Dec 3, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stalemate over the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations continues as the state government and employees’ associations failed to arrive at a consensus at a meeting held on Thursday.

During the Joint Staff Council meeting held at the Secretariat, finance department officials, including principal secretary Sashi Bhushan Kumar and secretary KVV Satyanarayana, held discussions on fitment, dates for payment of monetary benefits and other issues with the leaders of the employees’ associations. 

Stating that consultations and discussions are a continuous process in a democracy, Sashi Kumar asserted that the government is contemplating implementing the PRC recommendations for its employees at the earliest. He maintained that the appeals made by the employees’ leaders on various aspects will be taken to the notice of the government.

After the meeting, leaders of AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati asserted that there is no use in holding discussions with the officials and made it clear that they will put forward their appeals before the Chief Minister only. Informing that the officials explained to them the financial position of the state, the employees’ leaders made it clear that they will not accept the 14.29% fitment as recommended by the officers’ committee and demanded that the PRC report, submitted by Ashutosh Mishra, should be implemented in toto.

At the same breath, they also wanted clarity on the abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme and regularisation of contract employees. Bandi Srinivas and Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, chairpersons of AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati, said they have appealed to the officials not to waste their time and discuss the fitment issue with the Chief Minister. They sought to know what happened to the promise made by the CM in Tirupati to settle the issue within 10 days.

They said the future course of action will be announced at a meeting of AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati to be held on January 3. Bopparaju lamented that the government conducted meetings on PRC only to humiliate employees. “After the talks at the level of FM Buggana Rajendranath and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and when we are expecting talks with the CM, the process has now come back to square one with the meeting with the finance officials.”  

He also sought to know why the government came up with Village/Ward Secretariat recruitment if the claim that the expenditure on employees crossed 100% of the state revenues is true.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government employees Andhra Pradesh Pay Revision Commission Andhra Pradesh employees unions Fitment
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp