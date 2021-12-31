STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New State secretary vows to make CPM a power to reckon with

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, he said that if BJP is not stopped in its tracks, it will create a big problem for the state.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In his first press briefing after becoming state secretary of CPM, V Srinivasa Rao vowed to make CPM a power to reckon with in the State and fight for the cause of people and their problems.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, he said that if BJP is not stopped in its tracks, it will create a big problem for the state. “In the three-day state conference, a plethora of issues, public problems, state and center’s policies, their attitudes were discussed and important resolutions were made,” he said.

