Prakasam district’s ‘No Accident Day’ yields good response, death rate drops by 68%

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district superintendent of police (SP) Malika Garg disclosed the district police annual crime data to the media through a power-point presentation here at the Galaxy Hall of the District Police Office (DPO) on Thursday.

“Through our police officers’ relentless efforts and strict surveillance, recoveries in grave property crimes increased to 32 per cent compared to previous year. Our new initiative “No Accident Day” programme project has yielded good results as the death rate in road accidents has dropped by 68 per cent. With the help of government officials, Prakasam police has played a key role in solving as many as 24,421 legal cases in the Mega Lok Adalat sessions, the highest in the State.”

Malika Garg pointed out that promoting Disha mobile app extensively in the district has built confidence about the safety and security of children, women and senior citizens.

She informed that Prakasam Police would focus more on preventing all types of crimes in the upcoming by maximum utilisation of advanced technology as well as the human resources to serve the people better.

Later the SP released the “Prakasam Police New Year Calender-2022” and distributed it to all the officers, staff and media representatives.