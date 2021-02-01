Cops set up camp in forest to trace Karnataka man’s body

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Karnataka police on Sunday reached Rapur mandal in Nellore and set up a camp to trace the body of a relative of a former Karnataka politician.According to sources, one Vinod and Shyam are accused in the murder of Siddarth Devendar Singh, and buried him in a forest near Gundavolu.

The Karnataka police informed about the incident to their counterparts in Rapur and reached Gudavolu.

The sources said that Shyam and Vinod hail from Tirupati, and allegedly abducted Siddarth Singh from Bengaluru. Vinod frequently visited the village and the forest, the sources added.

During their interrogation, Vinod confessed to killing Siddarth and burying his body in the forest near Gundavolu, said the police.Police of both the States have launched a combined search operation on Sunday.