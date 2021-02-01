STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No clarity on 100% occupancy in Andhra Pradesh theatres

In all, Andhra Pradesh has around 1,100 theatres that include both single-screen theaters and multiplexes. 

Published: 01st February 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the Centre has issued new Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the management of single-screen theatres and multiplexes to operate with 100 per cent occupancy from Monday, theatre managements in the State are unlikely to start running shows with full seating capacity from Monday itself, as they are yet to get the nod from the State government for the same.

In all, Andhra Pradesh has around 1,100 theatres that include both single-screen theaters and multiplexes. 
Initially, single-screen theatre managements commenced operations from December 26 with much fanfare through the screening of much-awaited Sai Dharam Tej’s ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’. Since then, the theatres are open with 50 per cent capacity.

However, in line with the recent guidelines from the Centre, usage of face masks for audiences will be mandatory at all times. People who visit theatres and cinema halls will have to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others.Raj & Yuvaraj Theatre manager D Srikanth told TNIE that even though the Centre has issued guidelines, they haven’t received any information from the State government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Coronavirus Andhra government COVID-19 Andhra Pradesh theatres movie theatres
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp