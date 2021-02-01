No clarity on 100% occupancy in Andhra Pradesh theatres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the Centre has issued new Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the management of single-screen theatres and multiplexes to operate with 100 per cent occupancy from Monday, theatre managements in the State are unlikely to start running shows with full seating capacity from Monday itself, as they are yet to get the nod from the State government for the same.

In all, Andhra Pradesh has around 1,100 theatres that include both single-screen theaters and multiplexes.

Initially, single-screen theatre managements commenced operations from December 26 with much fanfare through the screening of much-awaited Sai Dharam Tej’s ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’. Since then, the theatres are open with 50 per cent capacity.

However, in line with the recent guidelines from the Centre, usage of face masks for audiences will be mandatory at all times. People who visit theatres and cinema halls will have to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others.Raj & Yuvaraj Theatre manager D Srikanth told TNIE that even though the Centre has issued guidelines, they haven’t received any information from the State government.