Over 51 lakh given pulse polio drops in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Over 51 lakh children, aged up to five, were administered polio drops on the first day of pulse polio immunisation across the State on Sunday. According to State government officials, of the 52.71 lakh targeted children, on the first day, authorities have covered 51.14 lakh children which comes to 97.02 per cent of the target.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the campaign by administering polio drops to children at his camp office on Sunday. Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan launched the programme by administering polio drops to children, aged below five, at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Sunday. The Governor said around 52.71 lakh children of less than five years age are targeted for administration of polio drops in the State, as part of the drive to sustain polio eradication from the country and as a result there has not been a single case of polio reported in the country since 2011. He appealed to all mothers to take their children below the age of five to the nearest vaccination centre to administer polio drops, even if they have been vaccinated earlier.