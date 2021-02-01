STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 51 lakh given pulse polio drops in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the campaign by  administering polio drops to children at his camp office on Sunday. 

Published: 01st February 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administers polio drops to a child during the immunisation drive at his residence in Tadepalli on Sunday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 51 lakh children, aged up to five, were administered polio drops on the first day of pulse polio immunisation across the State on Sunday. According to State government officials, of the 52.71 lakh targeted children, on the first day, authorities have covered 51.14 lakh children which comes to 97.02 per cent of the target.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the campaign by  administering polio drops to children at his camp office on Sunday. Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials were present on the occasion. 

Meanwhile, AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan launched the programme by administering polio drops to children, aged below five, at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Sunday. The Governor said around 52.71 lakh children of less than five years age are targeted for administration of polio drops in the State, as part of the drive to sustain polio eradication from the country and as a result there has not been a single case of polio reported in the country since 2011. He appealed to all mothers to take their children below the age of five to the nearest vaccination centre to administer polio drops, even if they have been vaccinated earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
polio drops Polio vaccination
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp