Police step up security in Rayalaseema villages with history of factionalism

S Nagaraja Rao and K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KADAPA/KURNOOL: Rayalaseema’s Kadapa and Kurnool districts are infamous for faction violence, more so during elections. Though the occurrence of such incidents have come down in the recent past, police are not leaving anything to chance, and stepped up security ahead of the panchayat polls. In Kadapa, 71 villages with a history of factionalism have been identified, and categorised on the basis of previous incidents of violence. Two villages fall under the category A, 17 under B, 12 under C and 40 under D. Kurnool has 377 problematic and 255 sensitive settlements.

The police boosting surveillance and security measures in such villages could also be because of the government deciding to encourage unanimous elections. With an uneasy calm prevailing between rival groups in some areas, the officials are worried that it may take only a small spark of violence to lead to a major event. Among the problematic and sensitive areas in Kadapa district, several are located in Pulivendula, Jammalamadugu and Proddatur Assembly constituencies.

Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan has held meetings with village elders and leaders of all political parties to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections. He warned of strict action against anyone resorting to anti-social activities, irrespective of their status and stature. In the recent months, the district police conducted 64 cordon and search operations and counselled 454 people with a faction violence record.

There, 807 panchayats in three revenue divisions--Rajampet, Kadapa and Jammalamadugu--were supposed to go to polls. However, due to pending court cases pertaining to reorganisation of the panchayats the elections have been deferred for 13 panchayats. In the first phase, the electorates will vote to elect 206 sarpanches and 2,068 ward members.

In Kurnool district, 970 panchayats and 9,984 wards in 53 mandals were slated to go to polls, which was later deferred for three panchayats. Recently, violence flared up between rival groups in villages of Adoni and Nandikotkur segments. “Though faction-related murders have come down in recent years, differences between these groups, now backed by political parties, appears to be calm before the storm. We are keeping a close eye,” said a senior police official.

Sensitive villages categorised

In Kadapa, 71 villages with a history of factionalism have been identified, and categorised on the basis of previous incidents of violence. Two villages fall under the category A, 17 under B, 12 under C and 40 under D. While Kurnool has 377 problematic and 255 sensitive settlements