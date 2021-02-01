Power demand may get back on track by next fiscal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as electricity consumption has almost gone back to normal, the state power distribution companies (discoms) said the demand projected for the current fiscal year would likely be reached ‘with a time lag of one year’.

From April 1, 2020, just a week after a nation-wide lockdown was imposed in view of Covid-19, to January 28, 2021, a total of 49,400 million units (MUs) of consumption has been recorded as against the previous two years’ average of 51,500 MUs in the corresponding period.

The historical compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of energy demand is projected to be six to nine per cent by the state power utilities. But, due to the pandemic imposed lockdown and the subsequent slump in economic activity, the demand has fallen.

“The electricity consumption has started to recover and is expected that whatever the aggregate consumption level for FY 2021 without COVID-19 impact [was projected] would be achieved by FY2022 i.e. with a time lag of one year,” the discoms said.