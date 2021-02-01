Priest, two others held for vandalisation of Subramanyeswara Swamy idol

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The police have arrested a priest of Sri Sankatahara Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple and two others in connection with the vandalisation of Subramanyeswara Swamy idol in the temple located at Sriram Nagar in the city on January 1. M Venkata Murali Krishna, the temple priest, complained to the police that the idol of Subramanyeswara Swamy was vandalised. Based on his complaint, a case was registered.

Addressing a news conference here on Sunday, Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief GVG Ashok Kumar and Rajamahendravaram Urban Superintendent of Police Shemushi Bajpai said eight special teams were constituted to nab the accused in the idol vandalisation case.

After a thorough probe, the teams zeroed in on the priest and two others. Malla Venkataraj, husband of former 42nd division corporator, and Dantuluri Venkatapathi Raju, former organising secretary of Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council, were also arrested. It was alleged the two accused having political links, lured the priest to commit the offence by taking advantage of his poor financial status.

The SIT chief said the duo offered Rs 30,000 to the priest for vandalising the idol. Later, the priest himself lodged a complaint with the police to mislead investigating officers. The SP said the duo tried to exploit the prevailing political situation in the state arising out of attacks on temples. “There was a conspiracy to disrupt communal harmony by creating some disturbance. The investigation in the case is still in progress. Some more might have been involved in the idol vandalisation. They will also be arrested soon,” the SP said.

Sources in the police said Venkataraj and Venkatapathi Raju were allegedly associated with the TDP. The opposition TDP, however, has not reacted to the arrests.A case under various Sections of IPC, including 448, 427, 295, 159(A), was registered.