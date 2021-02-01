STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Priest, two others held for vandalisation of Subramanyeswara Swamy idol

It was alleged the two accused having political links, lured the priest to commit the offence by taking advantage of his poor financial status. 

Published: 01st February 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Temple

Police inspect Lord Vinayaka temple in Rajamahendravaram where an idol of Subramanyeswara Swamy was vandalised. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The police have arrested a priest of Sri Sankatahara Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple and two others in connection with the vandalisation of Subramanyeswara Swamy idol in the temple located at Sriram Nagar in the city on January 1. M Venkata Murali Krishna, the temple priest, complained to the police that the idol of Subramanyeswara Swamy was vandalised. Based on his complaint, a case was registered.

Addressing a news conference here on Sunday, Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief GVG Ashok Kumar and Rajamahendravaram Urban Superintendent of Police Shemushi Bajpai said eight special teams were constituted to nab the accused in the idol vandalisation case. 

After a thorough probe, the teams zeroed in on the priest and two others. Malla Venkataraj, husband of former 42nd division corporator, and Dantuluri Venkatapathi Raju, former organising secretary of Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council, were also arrested. It was alleged the two accused having political links, lured the priest to commit the offence by taking advantage of his poor financial status. 

The SIT chief said the duo offered Rs 30,000 to the priest for vandalising the idol. Later, the priest himself lodged a complaint with the police to mislead investigating officers. The SP said the duo tried to exploit the prevailing political situation in the state arising out of attacks on temples. “There was a conspiracy to disrupt communal harmony by creating some disturbance. The investigation in the case is still in progress. Some more might have been involved in the idol vandalisation. They will also be arrested soon,” the SP said.

Sources in the police said Venkataraj and Venkatapathi Raju were allegedly associated with the TDP. The opposition TDP, however, has not reacted to the arrests.A case under various Sections of IPC, including 448, 427, 295, 159(A), was registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Subramanyeswara Swamy idol Andhra police RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM Subramanyeswara Swamy Sriram Nagar
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp