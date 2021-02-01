STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SEC posts new collectors for Chittoor, Guntur

Asks state govt to issue orders relieving M Hari Narayan and P Basant Kumar from their current postings 

Published: 01st February 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates and their supporters take out a rally to a panchayat office near Vijayawada | Prasant M

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that re-sending the names of officers for posting as collectors to Guntur and Chittoor districts without making any modification as sought by it is an indication of dismissive attitude adopted by the state government towards the Commission, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Sunday posted collectors to the two districts.

He asked the government to relieve the two officers from their present postings, and issue orders for them to assume charge as district collectors. The SEC posted 2011-batch officer M Hari Narayan and 2007-batch officer P Basant Kumar as the collectors of Chittoor and Guntur, respectively.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, the SEC observed that the cooperation, as assured by the government before the High Court, is not forthcoming as is evident in the matter related to the posting of collectors to the two districts. “Holding free and fair elections is as much a responsibility of the state. The principal secretary (panchayat raj) and the commissioner (panchayat raj), who is also the designated state election authority, have not chosen to visit the Commission as a part of solicitous visit. The last occasion when they visited the Commission was on January 27 after conclusion of a video conference,’’ the letter read.

Ramesh Kumar said: “Willy-nilly an impression is gained that the issue of posting of collectors is stonewalled by none other than Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary, GAD. The Commission would therefore draw a conclusion that this reaction is retaliatory and in response to the Commission’s directives (twice) to relieve him from the charge of the principal secretary, GAD.’’ He added there is no alternative (for the Commission) but to place the matters before the HC as a contempt matter when the issue comes for hearing shortly.  He said the DGP has fully complied with the SEC’s directives. 

Stating that there is an urgency in placing collectors with impeccable credentials, he observed the Commission is satisfied with the antecedents of M Hari Narayan and TTD JEO Basant Kumar. “But if the state government wishes to post Basant Kumar to Chittoor and Hari Narayan to Guntur, the Commission is willing to accede to such a change,’’ Ramesh Kumar added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp