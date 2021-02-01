Vizianagaram likely to be notified coronavirus-free soon

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram district is most likely to be reinstated as COVID-19 free district very soon as the number of active cases in the district is only 13. Only eight new cases were reported from January 23 to 31, including no new cases being reported for four days, including Sunday. The tally in the district remained at 41,228. Seven people have recovered taking the recoveries to 41,008.

Similarly, Srikakulam recorded only four new cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 46,420 in the district. Five recoveries have been recorded leaving the active cases in the district at 26. Around 2,402 samples were tested taking the total tests to 8,36,438 in the district.