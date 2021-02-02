Andhra Pradesh delegation to go on three-day Gujarat visit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of 25 officials from the state, led by municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) principal secretary Y Srilakshmi, will go on a three-day visit to Ahmedabad as part of a study to suggest modalities for procuring land under town planning schemes across AP including the proposed housing scheme for the urban middle class.

The visit is scheduled to begin from February 4.

According to the order issued on Monday, the delegation comprises of special secretary (MAUD) V Rama Manohara Rao and commissioners of various municipal coroporations.