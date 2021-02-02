Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exams to be held from May 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate (BIE) has released a tentative schedule for the conduct of public examinations in the State from May 5. As per the schedule, exams for Intermediate first year students will be held between May 5 and May 22 while for second year Intermediate students exams will be held from May 6 to May 23.

Practical exams will be conducted from March 31 to April 24. Ethics and Human Values exam will be conducted on March 24 and Environmental Education exam will be conducted on March 27, a BIE official added.

Tentative Inter exam schedule

In a press release issued on Monday, a Board of Intermediate official said due to the pandemic exams have been postponed by two months. Classes for second year students began in November 2020, while first year students began going to college from January