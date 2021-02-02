STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh records less than 100 new coronavirus cases

Published: 02nd February 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

school students school children

Schools have started for classes 1-5 classes in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With only two districts reporting new Covid-19 cases in double digits, the State recorded less than 100 new infections, while recoveries continue to be high. This kept the active Covid case load to less than 1,250.The number of new infections can be attributed to the less number of samples tested in the past 24 hours, ending Monday 9 am. 

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, a little over 21,000 samples were tested in the 24-hour span out of which 64 new cases have emerged. East Godavari reported the highest of 15 cases while three districts of Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari did not report a single case. Visakhapatnam (10) is the other district with new infections in double digits.

The combined tally of four Rayalaseema districts stood at 14 while the three districts of North Coastal AP accounted for 11 cases. Meanwhile, 99 patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from various hospitals taking the overall recoveries to more than 8.79 lakh. 

