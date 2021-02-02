STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin warned Appanna to withdraw from poll contest: YSRC leader

 Tekkali Assembly segment YSRC convener Duvvada Srinivas on Monday alleged that the Kinjarapu family is habituated to ‘murder politics’.

Published: 02nd February 2021 08:33 AM

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  Tekkali Assembly segment YSRC convener Duvvada Srinivas on Monday alleged that the Kinjarapu family is habituated to ‘murder politics’.Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, he condemned the high-handed behaviour of K Hari Prasad, brother of TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, when K Appanna, backed by the YSRC, was filing papers for the first phase of panchayat polls on Sunday.

He alleged that the ‘murder politics’ is not uncommon for the Kinjrapu family, and claimed that the Kinjarapu brothers had threatened to kill Appanna if he did not restrain himself from contesting the elections. Srinivas added: “Every election it has become a custom for Atchannaidu and Co. to indulge in intimidation tactics that border violence.” Duvvada even claimed that he himself faced a life threat from them on Sunday while accompanying Appanna. 

The YSRC demanded a detailed inquiry into the incident, and action against the Kinjarapu family. He questioned why the State Election Commission had not taken any action against the TDP state president even when an audio recording of him intimidating Appana went viral on social media.“I tried to meet SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to lodge a complaint against TDP state president, his brother and TDP activists. But my attempt went in vain,” he said. Meanwhile, in view of the Sunday’s incident, police pickets were set up in Nimmada.

