STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Union Budget: Major fillip to infra, health, says Industry 

V Venkateswara Rao, Chairman, CII Vijayawada Zone, felt that the Union Finance Minister has announced a roadmap to drive growth in post-Covid scenario.

Published: 02nd February 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as one of the best budgets with special focus on health and infrastructure development, office-bearers of CII, Chamber of Commerce and FAPCCI said the allocations made in the budget for infrastructure will help in reviving the economy.

“The budget has laid a roadmap for accelerating growth in the coming days. The special focus on infrastructure will certainly put the growth on track. The economic corridor from Kharagpur to Vijayawada and North-South corridor from Itarsi to Vijayawada will greatly benefit Andhra Pradesh,’’ said CII AP chairman D Ramakrishna.

V Venkateswara Rao, Chairman, CII Vijayawada Zone, felt that the Union Finance Minister has announced a roadmap to drive growth in post-Covid scenario. Stating that the budget focused on healthcare and infrastructure to revive the economy by boosting spending, job creation and agriculture sector, FAPCCI president CV Atchut Rao welcomed the proposal of extending tax holiday for start-ups as well as capital gains exemption till March 31, 2022.

Welcoming the Union Budget 2021-22, representatives of the AP Chambers, said that Rs 15,700 crore announced for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) will help the sector come out of distress.In a statement, AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation president KVS Prakash Rao and general secretary Potluri Bhaskara Rao said the government’s announcement to raise capital base to `2 crore from the current limit of Rs 50 lakh for small companies is welcome.“Setting up of Development Finance Institution (DFI) to fund infrastructure projects with an allocation of `20,000 crore is a shot in the arm for the infrastructure sector,’’ they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CII Union Budget Union Budget 2021 Nirmala Sitharaman Finance ministry
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp