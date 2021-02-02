STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Ruling party’s attempt to make elections unanimous diluted’

Stating that the panchayat polls is the first step for an aspirant to shape a political career, he guaranteed good positions in future to those performing well in the elections.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Predicting the downfall of YSRC in the Gram Panchayat elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu felt that the hopes of the ruling party trying to make the polls unanimous have been diluted as many TDP cadres have already filed nomination papers ahead of phase-1. “People are vexed with the atrocities and violence and are waiting to teach a lesson to the ruling party in the elections,” he said. 

Addressing a teleconference on Monday, Naidu said the party cadre should file nominations for all sarpanch and ward members seat in the panchayats going to polls in phase-2 “to save democracy”. He wanted them to be on the alert at every stage—right from filing nominations to the counting of votes.

Stating that the panchayat polls is the first step for an aspirant to shape a political career, he guaranteed good positions in future to those performing well in the elections. “The YSRC will be in power for a year or two more, while the Sarpanches will have a tenure of five years.

If the TDP comes to power in the state, the pending bills along with interest will be cleared.  New works will be taken up. Every village will witness development works worth `5 crore for five years, and if YSRC wins the elections, they will loot `5 crore,” he alleged. 

