Andhra schools reopen for primary classes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Almost after a ten-month closure due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, schools reopened for the students of primary sections class 1 to 5 across the State on Monday, amid strict enforcement of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Centre. Attendance in most schools remained better on the day one as several parents preferred to send their children to attend classes as the coronavirus curve began flattening in the State.

Only 20 students were allowed to sit in each section and interaction with their friends were forbidden. “It’s a different experience to learn from the campus, post-COVID. All these months, teachers taught us online. On several occasions, I faced technical issues to attend classes due to poor connectivity. However, reopening of schools has provided much respite for me, as attending school directly will help pursue the syllabus better,” said B Mani Deep, a class V student of a private school.

Ch Srinivasa Rao, a parent said, as there was no option left, students attended online classes earlier. “However, on several occasions, my son used to face difficulties in solving mathematical problems and understand physical science. For him, it is good if he attends classes in school so that he can get his doubts clarified in person,” he said.

The ‘new normal’ in educational institutions

All students were allowed to attend school after taking consent notes from their parents. School management deployed staff near the entrance and allowed students into the premises after a temperature check and sanitising hands. Masks were mandatory for all. Only 20 students were allowed in each section and interaction with friends were forbidden