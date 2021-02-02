STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court dismisses Andhra’s plea on Purushottapatnam LIS

He explained that the project, which would also supply water to Visakhapatnam, was temporary in nature and would not be in operation once PIP is ready.

Published: 02nd February 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court, on Monday, dismissed an appeal petition of the state government praying that the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the Purushottapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS), which ruled that environmental clearance (EC) was necessary, be set aside. While the state contended that the tribunal ‘grossly erred’ and ‘failed’ by not considering the ‘basic criteria’ required for determining the requirement of EC, the court disposed of the petition noting that it would not interfere as prayed for.

According to information, senior counsel representing Andhra Pradesh R Venkataramani argued that Purushottapatnam LIS does not fall under the ambit of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification, 2006, that specifies which projects need prior EC. He informed the bench, comprising Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Aniruddha Bose, that the envisaged project would serve only the ayacut under Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) and that there was no new ayacut.

He explained that the project, which would also supply water to Visakhapatnam, was temporary in nature and would not be in operation once PIP is ready. He contended since there was no new ayacut or expansion of an existing irrigation project or irrigation component, the project doesn’t need a prior EC as per EIA notification, 2006.

It may be recalled that the NGT, in the application filed by one Madicharla Satyanarayana and Jammula Choudaraiah, ordered on September 9, 2020, to ensure compliance with statutory clearances before going ahead with the project. 

Later, the state government filed a review application, which the tribunal dismissed on November 27, 2020. Following this, the state moved the apex court claiming that the impugned orders of the NGT resulted in ‘clear violation’ of principles of natural justice and prayed that the orders be set aside. Advocate Sravan Kumar, representing the respondents Madicharla Satyanarayana and Jammula Choudaraiah, submitted to the court the project in question was taken up in 2016-17 while the EC for PIP was given in 2006.

He explained that the environmental impact and social impact assessments for Purushottapatnam LIS were not taken up and that compensation has not been paid to the farmers whose lands were taken. Sravan Kumar informed the court that the state has been maintaining that it would give water to the same ayacut through Yeleru, PIP and Purushottapatnam LIS projects.After listening to both sides, the bench dismissed the petition.

‘Green tribunal grossly erred on clearance’
While the state contended that the tribunal ‘grossly erred’ and ‘failed’ by not considering the ‘basic criteria’ required for determining the requirement of EC, the SC disposed of the petition noting that it would not interfere as prayed for. It may be recalled that the NGT, in the application filed by one Madicharla Satyanarayana and Jammula Choudaraiah, ordered on September 9, 2020, to ensure compliance with statutory clearances before going ahead with the project

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court NGT Purushottapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme Lift Irrigation
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp