Union Budget: TDP blames CM Jagan for raw deal to Andhra Pradesh

Expressing disappointment over the Union Budget 2021-22, opposition TDP blamed the State government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the raw deal meted out to the State.

Published: 02nd February 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing disappointment over the Union Budget 2021-22, opposition TDP blamed the State government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the raw deal meted out to the State. They accused the Chief Minister of mortgaging the interests of the State to the Centre for his personal benefits.
Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi, TDP MP Galla Jayadev said the Union Budget, for the seventh consecutive year, had disappointed the people of the State. 

“The TDP, despite in alliance with the BJP raised its voice on the rights of the State from 2014 to 2019 and even came out of the NDA, in the interests of the State. On the other hand, the YSRC, after making tall claims to achieve the Special Category Status (SCS) if they were given more number of MPs, had miserably failed in mounting pressure on the Centre despite having 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha,’’ he said.
Party’s Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar too criticised the Chief Minister for failing to get funds and projects to the State. 

TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu also slammed the budget for ‘not providing any funds or projects’ to fulfil the promises made in the Reorganisation Act. “It became obvious that Jagan’s visits to Delhi were solely aimed at his own personal benefit. The CM was preoccupied with getting relief from his illegal assets cases rather than getting a fair deal for the people,” he added.

