TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu arrested for intimidating YSRCP-backed candidate

Atchannaidu was shifted to the Kotabommali public health centre where the mandatory Covid-19 tests were performed and later shifted to a court.

Published: 02nd February 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

TDP State chief Kinjarapu Atchannaidu comimg out of the Kasibugga DSP office in Srikakulam

TDP State chief Kinjarapu Atchannaidu comimg out of the Kasibugga DSP office in Srikakulam. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) AP unit president and former minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu was arrested by the Srikakulam police Tuesday morning for allegedly intimidating a candidate supported by ruling YSRC and trying to prevent him from filing nomination papers for the ongoing elections to panchayats.

A huge posse of policemen descended on Atchannaidu's residence at Nimmada village in Tekkali assembly segment, the constituency represented by the former minister, and took him into custody. Atchannaidu was shifted to the Kotabommali public health centre where the mandatory Covid-19 tests were performed and later shifted to a court.

TDP activists and leaders gathered in large numbers and staged a protest at the hospital against the 'illegal' arrest of their leader. Atchannaidu was named as accused no 3 in a poll related incident in Nimmada two days back.

On Sunday, K Appanna, a candidate backed by the ruling YSRC and also a close relative of Atchannaidu planned to file nomination for the panchayat polls. Atchannaidu called Appanna over the telephone and tried to convince him not to file the nomination. However, Appanna went ahead to file the nomination when Atchannaidu's brother K Hari Prasad and TDP leaders reached there and tried to stop him.

Tekkali Assembly segment YSRC convenor Duvvada Srinivas also reached the spot and both the groups jostled with each other. The TDP activists tried to snatch away the nomination papers leading to a chaotic situation. Appanna later filed the nomination under heavy police presence. Based on a complaint by Appanna, Kotabommali police registered cases against Hari Prasad and about 20 others including Atchannaidu under various sections of IPC including attempt to murder and took some of them into custody Monday night.

Today morning, Atchannaidu was arrested and shifted to court for remand. Condemning the arrest of Atchannaidu, TDP supremo and Opposition leader said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders are creating a reign of terror in north Coastal Andhra districts of Vizianagaram, Viskahapatnam and Srikakulam.

"It is YSRC leader Srinivas who went to Nimmada and fomented trouble. There are videos to show that it was the YSRC leader who created trouble in the village and not Atchannaidu. Instead of registering cases against Srinivas, the police have arrested Atchannaidu,'' Naidu said and demanded unconditional release of the party leader.

Meanwhile, TDP leader K Pattbahi's car was attacked at his residence at Vijayawada by unknown miscreants Tuesday morning. The window panes of the car was damaged but the leader escaped unhurt.

