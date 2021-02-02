Vijayasai Reddy calls Budget worst ever even as Andhra gets fishing harbour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the Union Budget 2021-22 presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday as the worst budget ever, YSRC Parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy said it had nothing much to offer Andhra Pradesh, for that matter several States.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi post-budget presentation, Vijayasai Reddy said Andhra Pradesh was given step-motherly treatment, while focus was on States like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala, which are going for elections or have special interests for the ruling BJP. It is clearly evident from the allocations made to those States in the national highway works.

Modern fishing harbour and a fish landing facility at Visakhapatnam and two freight corridors connecting Kharagpur and Vijayawada and Itarsi and Vijayawada are the infrastructure projects sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget.

Even as the State government anticipated sanction of more funds and new projects fulfilling the assurances made under the AP Reorganisation Act, the budget did not earmark any funds to establish higher educational institutions or complete Polavaram Irrigation Project, which is a national project.CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the budget proposals with the Finance Department officials, was informed that it had nothing specific for AP and to compensate the loss the State suffered due to bifurcation.