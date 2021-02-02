YSRC MLAs discuss strategy to win local body elections 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the state government has been encouraging ‘unanimous’ polls and announced incentives to those Gram Panchayats, which elect their sarpanches and ward members unanimously, for development works.He held a strategy meeting at Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy’s residence here on Monday.

YSRC MLAs and ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy also took part. During the meeting, senior YSRC leaders discussed the party’s strategy for Panchayat elections. Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishna Reddy asked the YSRC MLAs and leaders to take steps to keep the rebels in good humour and keep tabs on the tactics of Opposition parties. Ministers and MLAs from Nellore said the ruling party is poised to sweep the panchayat elections because of the good governance in the state.

They said they are joining hands to show their might in the elections.