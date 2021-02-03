Active COVID-19 cases continue to plummet in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported more than 100 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally of infections past the 8.88 lakh mark. With recoveries on the higher side, the case load continued to plummet further and at present, the active cases in the State are less than 1,200.

More than 29,000 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, ending Tuesday 9 am from which 104 new cases emerged. Visakhapatnam witnessed an increase in new cases and reported the highest of 27 cases followed by 25 in Krishna while Prakasam district did not report a single case.

Ten of the 13 districts in the State recorded less than 50 cases while the combined tally of the four districts in Rayalaseema stood at 27. The three North Coastal Andhra districts reported 37 cases.