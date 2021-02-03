STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active COVID-19 cases continue to plummet in Andhra Pradesh

Ten of the 13 districts in the State recorded less than 50 cases while the combined tally of the four districts in Rayalaseema stood at 27.

Published: 03rd February 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported more than 100 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally of infections past the 8.88 lakh mark. With recoveries on the higher side, the case load continued to plummet further and at present, the active cases in the State are less than 1,200.

More than 29,000 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, ending Tuesday 9 am from which 104 new cases emerged. Visakhapatnam witnessed an increase in new cases and reported the highest of 27 cases followed by 25 in Krishna while Prakasam district did not report a single case.

Ten of the 13 districts in the State recorded less than 50 cases while the combined tally of the four districts in Rayalaseema stood at 27. The three North Coastal Andhra districts reported 37 cases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID cases
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp