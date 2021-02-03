STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anna Prasadam to commence in Andhra Pradesh temples

Similarly, the staff should always wear a face mask and maintain a minimum of four feet distance between the devotees in the queue lines as well as while sitting in the dining halls. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All the major temples, where Anna Prasada Vitarana was implemented but was stopped since the outbreak of Covid-19, can restart the service following precautions.

Endowments in-charge commissioner T Chandra Kumar gave permission to restart the Anna Prasada Vitarana but the temple managements have to ensure that the occupancy of the devotees at a time shall be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual occupancy of the hall. 

