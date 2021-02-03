Atchannaidu’s arrest marks peak of YSRC’s vengefulness, says TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the arrest of his party state president K Atchannaidu, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu accused the state government of resorting to vindictive politics against the Opposition out of frustration over the ‘increasing anti-YSRC sentiment’ ahead of the panchayat polls.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Naidu asserted that the arrest of Atchannaidu marked the peak of the YSRC’s vengeful activities in the midst of the election process. “Out of fear of defeat, the YSRC is unleashing terror in north coastal districts, as is evident from the clashes in Nimmada, the native village of Atchannaidu, which has not seen any such incident in the last 40 years,” he said.

Naidu accused the ruling party’s Duvvada Srinivas of storming into the village of Atchannaidu along with other activists. “Though there are evidences to show Srinivas had issued threats and his activists brandished rods, knives and axes, police failed to file cases against the YSRC goons, and instead foisted false cases against Atchannaidu.”

Taking serious exception to the attack on TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi, Naidu held the Chief Minister and the DGP responsible for the incident. Accusing the government of trying to eliminate all those questioning its misdeeds, he dared the government to kill him. Advising the CM to rein in his ministers and MLAs, Naidu cautioned him that the people would revolt against the ruling party leaders and chase them away.

He visited the residence of Pattabhi in Vijayawada city and consoled him. Stating that this was the second time that Pattabhi was attacked, he said if the DGP had taken action after the first attack, the fresh incident could have been avoided.