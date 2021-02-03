STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre released Rs 4,914 crore to Andhra Pradesh as revenue deficit grant

Seven MTs of food grains were distributed to 1,360 beneficiaries under food grains to migrants under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the statement observed. 

Published: 03rd February 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union government has so far released Rs 4,914.17 crore to Andhra Pradesh towards revenue deficit grant for 2020-21 out of the Rs 5,897 crore allocated as per the recommendation of the 15th finance commission, according to Union minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur. 

The Centre has also extended a financial assistance of Rs 324.27 crore towards emergency response and healthcare preparedness package, and Rs 998.91 crore under the National Health Mission (NHM) to help the state in fighting Covid-19.

To a query raised by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the Union minister divulged the details of the funds sanctioned and released for AP. He said that Rs 1,119 crore sanctioned for disaster management was completely released. 

Under special projects, Rs 2,234.2 crore was released in this fiscal for Polavaram Irrigation Project, and another Rs 344 crore out of the sanctioned Rs 688 crore has been disbursed as special assistance for capital expenditure, the minister’s statement noted.

He added that 9.95 lakh metric tons of food grains were given under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana between April and November last year benefitting 2.61 crore from the state. Similarly, 66,492 MTs of pulses was given to 90.28 lakh beneficiaries. 

Seven MTs of food grains were distributed to 1,360 beneficiaries under food grains to migrants under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the statement observed. 

About 46.95 lakh beneficiaries from AP were covered under PM Kisan programme, it added. The union minister also divulged the number beneficiaries and the money incurred for various central schemes implemented in the state in 2020-21 so far. 

To another question by Rajya Sabha MP from BJP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) on the status of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, Union minister of state for health and family welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said unavailability of sand initially posed a problem for the construction of the national institute. 

“Initially, there was some delay due to non-availability of sand for construction work... . Covid-19 pandemic also affected the progress of work,” he said and added the progress was being regularly reviewed.

‘47L from AP benefitted from Kisan programme’

About 46.95 lakh beneficiaries from AP were covered under PM Kisan programme, according to Centre. Seven metric tons of food grains were distributed to 1,360 beneficiaries under food grains to migrants under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh revenue deficit
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp