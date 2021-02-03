Efforts on to preserve wetlands: PCCF

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The forest department will take all measures to preserve wetlands in the State, Head of Forest Department and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) N Prateep Kumar said on Tuesday.

Addressing an awareness programme held here on the occasion of World Wetlands Day, Prateep Kumar said that the Department of Forests has identified wetlands in the State and added that every effort would be made to protect wetlands in the State.

He rued that wetlands are on the verge of extinction. He said wetlands protect the coastal areas from being damaged by the impact of waves and flooding. They are also home to hundreds of plant species and provides shelter for birds, he noted.

WWF State Director Farida Tampal said the World Wetlands Day is being observed on February 2 as it is on this day that a convention was held in Ramsar, Iran in 1971 on the preservation of wetlands.