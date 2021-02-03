Miscreants attack TDP spokesperson Pattabhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi was attacked by unknown miscreants near his residence at Guru Nanak Colony here on Tuesday morning. The miscreants charged at his car with iron rods and even pelted stones at his residence before fleeing.

Pattabhi escaped with minor injuries on his hands and legs, and the attack was captured by CCTV. Around 10.45 am, as Pattabhi came out of his residence and was on his way to the party office in his car, the motorcycle-borne men suddenly appeared from the adjoining street, smashed the window panes and attacked him and his driver. Incidentally, the leaders’ car was attacked four months ago, too.

Speaking to media, Pattabhi said he had been receiving threat calls since the past week as he criticised YSRC leaders. He alleged their role and minister Kodali Nani’s in the attack. Tension prevailed with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who visited Pattabhi, asking his party leaders to go to the Chief Minister’s residence and submit a petition seeking action into the attack. However, police prevented the leaders from leaving the spot, and shifted Pattabhi to a hospital for medical tests.

Vijayawada city police commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu said Patamata police are investigating the case and collecting CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.