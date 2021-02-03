STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panchayat elections: 1,728 cases filed, 1,262 held for MCC violation in Andhra Pradesh

SEB sets up 439 check-posts in State, constitutes 130 mobile parties for smooth conduct of gram panchayat polls

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:46 AM

Andhra Pradesh Police does cardon search in view of upcoming panchayat elections in Kadapa on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Police does cardon search in view of upcoming panchayat elections in Kadapa on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to control the flow of liquor and cash ahead of panchayat elections which are going to be held from February 9 in four phases, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) registered a total of 1,728 cases and took 1,262 persons into custody from across the State for violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The offences include brewing of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor, smuggling of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) and unauthorised sale of liquor in villages. Besides, the SEB bound over 11,034 persons involved in smuggling of liquor and other offences under Sections 109 and 110 of CrPC as part of preventive measures. 

When contacted, SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijal said that they are taking all steps to prevent any untoward incidents during local body elections. He said that they have formed 18 control rooms and the Additional SP rank officer has been appointed the nodal officer.  A total of 1,107 cases were registered and 568 persons were arrested for running ID liquor business in the State from the time election notification was issued. 

The SEB officials seized 10,137 litres of ID liquor and destroyed 5,62,664 litres of fermented jaggery wash and compounded 73 vehicles. They also registered four cases against six persons for supplying black jaggery to the ID liquor brewers and seized 1,880 kg of black jaggery. 

Pertaining to the illegal sale of NDPL being smuggled from other States such as Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the SEB sleuths registered 234 cases and arrested 283 persons. The officials also seized 5,068 litres of NDPL liquor. During the enforcement drive conducted against the illegal sale of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and beer, the SEB sleuths filed 383 cases against 405 persons and seized 2,981 litres of IMFL, 484 litres of beer and seized 44 vehicles.

The SEB officials also seized unaccounted cash during vehicle checks in Kurnool and Kapada districts. At Panchalingala check-post in Kurnool district, the SEB sleuths seized gold jewellery weighing 3.799 kg and 439.11 carats of diamonds, all worth Rs 2.47 crore. The officials also seized Rs 30 lakh in Kadapa district and Rs 36.5 lakh in Kurnool district.

301 NDPL bottles seized near Talluru check-post

Vijayawada: Vatsavai police intercepted a minivan transporting 301 non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) bottles during vehicle check near Talluru check-post in Krishna district on Tuesday. The van driver was illegally transporting the liquor bottles from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. The police registered a case against the driver under relevant sections of Andhra Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Act, 2020

