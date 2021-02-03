Police exhume Bengaluru man’s body in Nellore district

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Karnataka police on Tuesday exhumed the body of Siddharth Singh, son of a Bengaluru-based businessmen, from a forest near Gundavolu village in Rapur mandal of Nellore district.

Investigating the missing case of Siddharth, the police also brought accused Vinod. He pointed to the exact spot where the gang had buried Siddharth. After getting approval from local magistrate and revenue staff, the police exhumed his body.

A team of doctors carried out post-mortem of the body on the spot and it was shifted to Rapur police station and later to his parents.

According to police sources, Siddharth had left home on January 19 to fly to the United States. When he did not reach the US and did not answer his family’s phone calls, they filed a missing person complaint with the Amruthahalli police on January 25.