Prakasam poised for progress, says Collector Pola Bhaskar

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskar led the people of Prakasam district in celebrating the 52nd District Formation Day on Tuesday. He paid floral tributes to Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, the Chief Minister of the first linguistic State of Andhra, by garlanding his statue at the Prakasam Bhavan here. Speaking on the occasion, he said there was now a conducive situation for rapid progress in the coastal district.

“Learning from the mistake of capital-centric development in the past, the State government is now determined to ensure decentralised development,” he added.He said farmers could expect water flowing to their lands from Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project soon. Prakasam district endowed with over 100 km coastline was best suited for sea port-led development, he added.

The Collector informed that the district administration will organise golden jubilee year celebrations of Prakasam district formation in June or July. Explaining the reason for the postponement of celebrations, he said that they could not organise the same in last year due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and scheduling of gram panchayat elections now. The district administration also organised cultural programmes by students at the Collectorate.