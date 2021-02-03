STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rayalaseema Lift works yet to be launched: Andhra Pradesh to NGT

However, the applicant, Telangana-based Gavinolla Srinivas, in his reply to the affidavit, asserted that the works were launched and prayed that a committee be sent to verify the same.

Rayalaseema Lift Scheme

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das submitted that no works related to the Rayalaseema Lift scheme were launched as the project is yet to get the requisite clearance. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has filed a counter affidavit in the National Green Tribunal claiming the contention that construction of Rayalaseema Lift Scheme had been launched is ‘untenable and baseless’, as the proposed work site is under submergence with the water-level in Srisailam Reservoir being at 880 feet. 

However, the applicant, Telangana-based Gavinolla Srinivas, in his reply to the affidavit, asserted that the works were launched and prayed that a committee be sent to verify the same. As per the affidavit filed by the state, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das submitted that no works related to the scheme were launched as the project is yet to get the requisite clearance. 

He explained that preparatory works for the DPR such as geological investigation works, which don’t come under the project works, were taken up as the tribunal had allowed preparation of detailed project report (DPR) and investigation works. He said the Central Water Commission returned the DPR, which was submitted without geological investigation details, on December 12, 2020.

