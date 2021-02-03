STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Set up Disha special courts, help desks at all women’s police stations: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

The officials on the occasion informed him that crimes against women have decreased by 7.5 per cent since 2019.

Published: 03rd February 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed state officials to set up Disha special courts where cases under the Disha Act can be heard, and also focus on addressing the infrastructural issues for effective implementation of the Act. 

Reviewing implementation of the Disha Act with the officials here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said charge-sheet should be filed within seven days in crimes against women and children, and stressed the need for setting up help desks at women’s police stations.

The officials on the occasion informed him that crimes against women have decreased by 7.5 per cent since 2019. “Charge-sheet was filed in seven days in 471 cases and within fifteen days in 1,080 others. Punishment was given in 103 cases,” they said.  

The officials informed him that ‘cyber kiosks’ launched for security of mobile phones were yielding good results. They were asked to set up more such kiosks at railway stations, bus stations and educational institutions. Suggesting that they be named Disha kiosks, the CM asked for completion of construction of forensic labs in Tirupati and Vizag on war-footing. 

Emphasising the need for more publicity to Disha initiatives, especially Disha App, he instructed the officials to instal hoardings explaining services, protection and security provided under the Act. The officials were asked to link women police with village/ward secretariats, and create awareness among the women personnel about the Disha Act and its initiatives. 

The Chief Minister also mooted the idea of having a dedicated police station, one for each district, to exclusively deal with the problems of farmers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Disha Act Andhra Pradesh police stations
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp