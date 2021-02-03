Set up Disha special courts, help desks at all women’s police stations: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed state officials to set up Disha special courts where cases under the Disha Act can be heard, and also focus on addressing the infrastructural issues for effective implementation of the Act.

Reviewing implementation of the Disha Act with the officials here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said charge-sheet should be filed within seven days in crimes against women and children, and stressed the need for setting up help desks at women’s police stations.

The officials on the occasion informed him that crimes against women have decreased by 7.5 per cent since 2019. “Charge-sheet was filed in seven days in 471 cases and within fifteen days in 1,080 others. Punishment was given in 103 cases,” they said.

The officials informed him that ‘cyber kiosks’ launched for security of mobile phones were yielding good results. They were asked to set up more such kiosks at railway stations, bus stations and educational institutions. Suggesting that they be named Disha kiosks, the CM asked for completion of construction of forensic labs in Tirupati and Vizag on war-footing.

Emphasising the need for more publicity to Disha initiatives, especially Disha App, he instructed the officials to instal hoardings explaining services, protection and security provided under the Act. The officials were asked to link women police with village/ward secretariats, and create awareness among the women personnel about the Disha Act and its initiatives.

The Chief Minister also mooted the idea of having a dedicated police station, one for each district, to exclusively deal with the problems of farmers.