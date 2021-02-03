STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

State well prepared for second phase of COVID-19 vaccination: Andhra Pradesh Dy CM

The minister said they have taken stock of apprehensions and complications and appropriate measures have been taken to address them. 

Published: 03rd February 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

A frontline worker gets vaccinated for Covid-19 in Vijayawada.

A frontline worker gets vaccinated for Covid-19 in Vijayawada. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said the State is all set for the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination from February 3. Municipal, panchayat raj, revenue, and sanitation workers will be vaccinated in the second phase. He said 5.9 lakh people have registered for vaccination through the Cowin App till date. 

Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, the Deputy CM said the spread of Covid-19 has been controlled successfully and positive cases, which were at one point of time in excess of 10,000, have been brought to less than 100, with only 69 cases reported on Monday.  

He explained that a total of 3,181 session sites are ready to administer the vaccine in the second phase. “In the first phase, as many as 1,89,890 frontline workers were vaccinated as against the target of 3,88,307, that is 48.90 per cent,” he said and added that apprehensions about the vaccine among health workers, including doctors, was the reason for the low turn out in the first phase. 

The minister said they have taken stock of apprehensions and complications and appropriate measures have been taken to address them. He said there are 74 incidents of adverse impact after vaccination and one reported death. “An Asha worker died of complications after she was vaccinated. Though the postmortem reports have come out, investigations are on to find out the exact reason for her death. Meanwhile, on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia is being given to her family,” he said. 

Explaining about the health if dental surgeon, Dr Dhanalakshmi, of Ongole, who fell critically ill after she was administered the Covid vaccine, the health minister said she was shifted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on the request of her family and her condition is being closely monitored. “We have deployed a medical officer to monitor her situation, in consultation with doctors there. Her entire medical expenditure will be borne by the government,” he said. 

Her condition, though serious is reported to be stable, he added. Principal secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said 89,100 police personnel, 55,000 municipal, 3.32 lakh revenue staff have registered for the vaccination in the second phase. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas vaccination coronavirus Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp