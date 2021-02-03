STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC takes dig at TDP over unanimous polls

Sajjala questions state election commissioner over delay in conducting inquiry into Nimmada incident

Published: 03rd February 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Tuesday took potshots at Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu and also at the State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar for criticising the government for its stand on electing sarpanches and ward members unanimously when TDP AP president K Atchannaidu was himself caught trying to allure a candidate to withdraw from the fray in Nimmada of Srikakulam district.

On the day when Atchannaidu was arrested for intimidating the candidate, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy questioned as to what had happened to Chandrababu Naidu’s opposition to unanimous elections when his own party president made all-out efforts to win the Nimmada seat unanimously for the party. 

“Why didn’t the SEC, who visited the family of a contesting candidate who allegedly died by suicide in East Godavari district, conduct an enquiry into the Nimmada incident?” he said at a media briefing. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that elections were not held in Nimmada for nearly a decade, and nearly seven people who either filed nominations or raised questions in the past had been brutally murdered. He wanted Chandrababu Naidu, who is batting for competition in the polls and discouraging unanimous results, to answer why was there no election in Nimmada and why didn’t he encourage a similar competitive spirit there.

Ramakrishna Reddy accused Naidu of trying to divert the public attention from the arrest of Atchannaidu by making a big issue out of the attack on a small time leader in Vijayawada, and criticising the CM. “We don’t know who attacked him and the law will take its own course. But there is no reason for Chandrababu Naidu to level allegations against the Chief Minister,’’ he said. Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy also condemned the allegations made by the TDP on the arrest of Atchannaidu, and said it was the latter’s own unruly conduct that led to him being in custody.

TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu TDP Ramesh Kumar YSRC Panchayat elections
Comments

