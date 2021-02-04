STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
56,000 to get coronavirus vaccination in second phase in Krishna

In the second phase, the first round of vaccine will be administered to the frontline workers from Wednesday till March 2.

covidshield

Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. Express (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan for administering Covid vaccine for 56,000 employees belonging to the municipal, police, revenue and panchayat raj departments in the second phase in the district.

Participating in a video conference held with Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal at his camp office here on Wednesday, the Collector said that at present, data upgradation of 56,000 employees is progressing at a brisk pace. Of the total, 19,000 are from the municipal department and 11,000 are from the police department. A route map has been readied in coordination with the respective departments to ensure smooth conduct of the second phase of vaccination programme, he informed.

Elaborating further, Imtiaz said that 16,000 have been administered vaccine at 691 session sites in the first phase so far. Recently, 2,000 persons were identified to take vaccine at the session site set up at the railway hospital in Vijayawada. In the second phase, the first round of vaccine will be administered to the frontline workers from Wednesday till March 2. Second phase will begin from March 3 to April 2. 

Arrangements are also being made to administer a second round of vaccine from February 16 for the health workers, who took the first round of vaccine in January, he said. Joint Collector L Siva Shankar and other officials were present.

Comments

