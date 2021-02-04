Andhra Pradesh records less than 100 new coronavirus cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 10 districts reporting new COVID-19 cases in single digits, Andhra Pradesh recorded less than 100 cases in the past 24 hours, ending Wednesday 9 am. The total samples tested in the State crossed the 1.32 crore mark.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, a little over 25,000 samples were tested in the 24-hour span from which 95 new cases emerged. For the second consecutive day, Prakasam district did not report a single new case. The highest of 17 cases emerged from Krishna district followed by 16 each in Visakhapatnam and Guntur districts. These three districts accounted for more than half of the new cases.

The four Rayalaseema districts accounted for less than 20 cases while the three north Coastal Andhra districts had a combined tally of 25 cases. Meanwhile, 129 patients recovered in the State taking the overall recoveries to more than 8.79 lakh. The active case load in the State is less than 1,200.

Eight districts have less than 100 active cases with the lowest of 13 in Vizianagaram and the highest of 291 in Krishna district.On Wednesday, one death was recorded in Visakhapatnam. Chittoor district has the highest of 847 deaths, while Vizianagaram has the lowest of 238 till date.