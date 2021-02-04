STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSERMC finds many flaws in Vizag college

A special team of APSERMC has conducted surprise checks on a few educational institutions in Vizag and Srikakulam on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Published: 04th February 2021 08:14 AM

APSERMC team inspects Narayana Junior College in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, and came across several irregularities | EXPRESS

By Amrutha Kosuru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A special team of APSERMC has conducted surprise checks on a few educational institutions in Vizag and Srikakulam on Tuesday and Wednesday. After visiting the Narayana Junior College near CBM compound on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) member Prof V Narayana Reddy has this to say.

“There were 105 students sitting in each class. As per Covid-19 norms, only 30 students are allowed per class. The college has no basic facilities for the students. I have never seen a college so illmaintained,” he said. The APSERMC special team has till now conducted surprise checks on educational institutions across the State to check if they are following Covid-19 norms and implementing GO No. 57. Prof Reddy said the APSERMC special team has inspected 40 schools and colleges across the State post-lockdown.

The APSERMC team stated that the classrooms didn’t seem like they were swept daily, let alone sanitised. “The parents should be aware of the issues faced by the college students and take it up with the management,” the team stated. In an interaction with the APSERMC team, the students said that there is no proper drinking water facility in the college and no water in the washrooms as well. The situation is pathetic, they claimed. “Every educational institution should have a playground, computer laboratory and library. Not only does this college have any of those, but it also collects fees for their use from the students,” Prof Reddy said.

On Wednesday, the team visited Timpany School in Vizag. They stated the school is following all Covid-19 norms. “We even solved the issues between the parent’s association and the school management regarding fees,” Prof Reddy pointed out. Later in the day, the APSERMC team visited Zilla Parishad High School, Singupuram in Srikakulam district. They said it is much better than others in terms of sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene.

Notices to be served in three to four weeks

Prof Reddy said that a meeting will be held with the commission in Vijayawada on February 4. After submitting report on defects in schools and colleges across AP to the State government, notices will be served on guilty educational institutions in three to four weeks

