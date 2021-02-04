Attacks on temples: Vellampalli Srinivas says TDP, BJP trying to gain political mileage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, who raised the attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas sought to know why the former failed to question the razing of nearly 40 temples in Vijayawada during the regime of the TDP-BJP government in the state.

Stating that the state government had issued an order handing over the Antarvedi chariot burning case to the CBI, the minister felt that it would be better if GVL spoke on the issue as the Centre is yet to take a call on it.

“It was BJP’s P Manikyala Rao who was the endowments minister of AP when the demolition of temples in Vijayawada took place,” Vellampalli pointed out and questioned why the BJP leaders remained silent even when the then government dumped idols of gods in municipality vehicles.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, the minister charged the BJP and the TDP of trying to gain political mileage by instigating communal differences.

Stating that the police department was collecting evidences and arresting the accused responsible for the attacks, he said all the facts related to the crimes were coming out in the ongoing probe by a special investigation team.

Accusing TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of being responsible for the attacks on the temples, he said the YSRC government was constructing temples.

On TDP MPs meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the endowments minister said they had spoken against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah during the 2019 general elections, but now were bending before the leader.