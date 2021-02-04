Govt in no way involved in Kinjarapu Atchan’s arrest: Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu on Wednesday slammed Opposition leaders for attributing motives to the state in the arrest of TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.Addressing the media here, Rambabu said the government is not involved in the arrest of Atchannaidu as there are evidence of him threatening a candidate over nomination filing, and that the police did their duty. He criticised Atchannaidu for threatening to take revenge on the police for taking him into custody.

Rambabu said the TDP leaders are day-dreaming and living in an illusion of coming to power, forming their government in which former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, Atchannaidu and current SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar would hold plum positions, without knowing that the people would reject them forever.

On state election commissioner’s visit to Gollagunta of East Godavari district, where the husband of a sarpanch candidate died under suspicious circumstances, he commented, “The role of the SEC is to oversee the smooth conduct of elections, and not make visits to families of TDP candidates. The investigation has to be done by the police, and not the SEC.”

Ambati Rambabu said TDP leader K Pattabhi was attacked previously, too, and the reason for the attacks could even be personal conflicts. He criticised Pattabhi for not filing an official complaint against the incident and accusing the YSRC leaders for no reason.