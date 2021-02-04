STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt schools in Andhra Pradesh record 75 per cent attendance

CM asks officials to maintain record of attendance in App, instructs principals to commence schools by 9 am
 

Published: 04th February 2021 08:35 AM

Andhra Pradesh students Andhra Pradesh schools

Students ready for classes at a government school in Vijayawada (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government schools in the State have been registering an attendance of nearly 75 per cent ever since the schools re-opened for all classes — first to SSC — on February 1.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was briefed by officials during a review on ‘Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu’, to take stock of the progress of infrastructure development works in government schools. 

Stressing on the attendance of students, the Chief Minister asked officials to maintain a record of the attendance through an App. If a student is absent on a day, parents concerned should be informed through an SMS, the Chief Minister said. He instructed officials to commence schools at 9 am. 

The CM added that a mechanism should be devised where a volunteer will visit a student’s house if he absent for a second consecutive day and understand the reasons for the absence. Officials said the attendance of students will be collected through the App from February 15. Jagan instructed officials to track the attendance of staff in all government schools through a biometric system. 

Meanwhile, the CM directed officials of the school education department to finish revamping schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme by the end of March 2021. Reviewing the progress, the CM directed officials to prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) on maintaining quality when renovating these schools. 

Officials informed that fans, blackboards, water purifiers, cupboards, and other furniture have been replaced in schools. Under the scheme, schools will get nine facilities including compound walls, toilets, and English labs. The phase 2 of Nadu-Nedu works would begin on April 15, 2021, officials added. 
Officials said around 49,000 ayahs (sanitation caretakers) have been hired across the State. The Government will further be signing an MOU with ‘Sulabh International’, an India-based social service organisation that promotes environmental sanitation, for training the ayahs in maintaining the toilets.

Schools reopen Andhra Pradesh schools COVID-19 Coronavirus
