Helpline for Andhra local body poll-related complaints   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government has circulated a list of 10 cases to falsely implicate and intimidate Opposition party contestants and prevent them from filing nominations for the local body elections, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju unveiled a toll-free number (96507-13714) to report illegal poll practices including rigging and incidents of violence against the party cadre.

Addressing the media from the party’s state office here on Wednesday, Somu claimed that false cases were foisted against two BJP contestants to impede them from filing nominations.

“The ruling dispensation circulated among officials a list of ten cases to be used to file false cases—possession of alcohol, SC/ST atrocities, involvement in civil disputes, registering rowdy sheet, red sanders cases and others— against opposition contestants. I have complained to Union MoS for Home Affairs about the same,” he said.