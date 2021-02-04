In Rajya Sabha, GVL Narasimha Rao raises attacks on temples in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the state government has failed in taking prompt action against criminals responsible for the vandalisation of temples in Andhra Pradesh, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to seek a “detailed action taken report” from the state. He has also urged the Union ministry to direct the state government to apprehend the perpetrators, and fulfil its constitutional duty.

Making his submission during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the BJP MP raised the issue of ‘repeated attacks’ on temples in AP. He claimed that more than 140 cases of attacks on temples involving demolition and desecration of idols, and crimes of other nature were reported in the last 19 months.

Referring to the recent incident of demolition of Lord Ram idol in Ramateertham of Vizianagaram district, GVL told the House that such attacks had ‘intensified’ over the last six months as criminals were emboldened due to the lack of prompt action by the government.

“The state government has not shown any seriousness and sensitivity in arresting the culprits in cases of attacks against temples. After a massive outrage, the state government is now making half-hearted attempts by setting up a SIT to probe these cases. Rather than apprehending the real culprits, the state police have been arresting political workers who shared social media posts criticising such incidents, and did not arrest the culprits,” he claimed.

“I would like to request the Ministry of Home Affairs to direct the state government to fulfil its constitutional obligations and seek a detailed action taken report from the state government in this regard,” he added.