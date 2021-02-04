MAUD special secretary’s anthology of poems released

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sahitya Akademi award-winning poet Papineni Sivasankar said literature and poetry have the power to bring a change in the society especially when written by bureaucrats. Speaking at the inaugural of book, an anthology of Telugu poems titled ‘Antarlochanam’, written by special secretary (municipal administration and urban development) Vippagunta Rama Manohar in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Sivasankar observed that the writings of those in the power have the potential to transform and positively impact the society.

Commissioner of School Education V China Veerabhadrudu, a writer by himself, noted that there were several politicians and officers in Odisha who are writers. Antarlochanam is the maiden book of V Rama Manohar, 1998-batch IRAS officer, whose poems have been published in several magazines and newspapers. The book launch ceremony was presided over by noted publisher ‘Emesco’ Vijaya Kumar whose publishing house Emesco Books published the book. Commissioner of Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) P Lakshminarasimham and Joint Commissioner (GST) Markandeya Sarma were present.