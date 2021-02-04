STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plea moved in Andhra HC against eWatch app

Petitioner urges Court to direct election commission to use applications developed by govt

Published: 04th February 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A petition was filed in the High Court on Wednesday challenging the State Election Commission’s decision to use a ‘private mobile application’, instead of those developed by the government, for the panchayat polls.K Sudhakar, a lawyer from Prakasam district, filed the petition appealing to the court to direct the SEC to use the apps developed by the Election Commission or the state government (such as C-Vigil or Nigha), and not ‘eWatch’. The petitioner’s counsel, Jayarami Reddy, prayed to the court to take up the petition for immediate hearing.The petitioner maintained that the actions of SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar with respect to the conduct of elections, are biased and controversial. 

“Though the elections are supposed to be apolitical, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had released his party’s manifesto and asked the electorate to vote in favour of the party-supported candidates. The SEC, however, did not take any punitive action against this violation, and instead of Naidu a notice was served on the party general secretary,” the petitioner said. Further, the petitioner said the SEC did not take any action against TDP AP president K Atchannaidu who had intimidated contesting candidates. The petitioner urged the court to ask the SEC not to use the private app that was developed with “much secrecy and  is being used in violation of the rules and regulations”. 

“The SEC is using a private app even when the existing C-Vigil app can be used for webcasting and other poll-related necessities.”Noting that the Centre introduced National Cyber Security policy in 2013, the petitioner said, “In accordance with the national policy, the state government in 2017 brought the AP Cyber Security Policy, and the AP Technological Services Limited was entrusted the task of preventing data hacking and theft.” Further, it was also maintained that though information related to the app was sought through RTI, the SEC has not responded so far. The bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice Praveen Kumar said it would hear the petition on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
eWatch App YSRCP TDP
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp