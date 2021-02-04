Rs 3.8-lakh worth silver seized by Kadapa police

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police seized unaccounted 5.655 kg of silver articles and Rs 2.3 lakh cash at Four Road Junction in Kothapalli under Proddatur rural police station limits late Tuesday night. During vehicle checks, one Manohar Singh (44) was found carrying 5.655 kg of silver articles worth Rs 3.8 lakh and Rs 2.3 lakh cash. When questioned by the police, Manohar failed to produce relevant bills.

Proddatur Rural CI Viswanath Reddy and SI Lakshminarayana seized the silver articles and cash from Manohar and handed them over to Commercial Tax officials. Proddatur DSP Prasad Rao appreciated the police team for seizing the unaccounted silver articles and cash.