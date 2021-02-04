Rs 73-cr ESI hospital to come up at Vizianagaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 100-bedded Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) hospital will be set up at Vizianagaram at an estimated cost of Rs 73.68 crore. Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar, in reply to a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday on setting up of an ESI hospital at Vizianagaram, said the ESI Corporation has given approval for setting up a 100-bedded hospital and it will be equipped with primary and secondary care medical facilities with specialised care including out-patient, in-patient, emergency services, operation theatre, labour room, diagnostic services, drugs distribution and all facilities under AYUSH. The Union Minister said project will be completed by March 2023.

To another question on the benefit of Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) to middle class families at a time when crores of people have become jobless, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Suri said the CLSS for middle income group (MIG) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban is aimed at providing interest subsidy for housing loans to eligible beneficiaries. Interest subsidy is credited upfront to the loan account of beneficiaries through lending institutions resulting in reduced effective housing loan and equated monthly instalment.