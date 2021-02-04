TDP demands Centre’s  intervention in state

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that democratic institutions are being attacked under the YSRC regime, TDP MPs have lodged a complaint with Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the Centre’s intervention to restore law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Nani and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar called on Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, and submitted a memorandum on the alleged atrocities and attacks taking place in the state. The MPs said they submitted evidences in support of the issues.

“We have explained to the Union Home Minister how the attacks on judges and state election commissioner, and filing of false cases against Opposition leaders are being used to create a fear psychosis ahead of the panchayat elections in the state. This apart, we have also highlighted religious conversions, attacks on temples and lack of action on part of the state government,’’ Galla Jayadev said.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Shah, Galla alleged that state-sponsored conversions are taking place in AP as churches are being built in villages even when there is no person of the faith living there.

Stating that Shah responded positively and assured to go through all the documents to initiate appropriate measures, Ravindra Kumar said the chief minister had misrepresented the issues concerning AP during his meetings with Shah.

The MPs added details of how the YSRC regime had brought the general life to a standstill in AP were submitted with proof and photographic evidences. “The attempt to murder case against TDP AP President K Atchannaidu was wrongfully filed. This is nothing but the ruling party’s modus operandi to de-motivate their rival candidates,” they alleged.