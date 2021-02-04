STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP demands Centre’s  intervention in state

The MPs added details of how the YSRC regime had brought the general life to a standstill in AP were submitted with proof and photographic evidences. 

Published: 04th February 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev (File Photo | @jaygalla/twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that democratic institutions are being attacked under the YSRC regime, TDP MPs have lodged a complaint with Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the Centre’s intervention to restore law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Nani and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar called on Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, and submitted a memorandum on the alleged atrocities and attacks taking place in the state. The MPs said they submitted evidences in support of the issues.

“We have explained to the Union Home Minister how the attacks on judges and state election commissioner, and filing of false cases against Opposition leaders are being used to create a fear psychosis ahead of the panchayat elections in the state. This apart, we have also highlighted religious conversions, attacks on temples and lack of action on part of the state government,’’ Galla Jayadev said.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Shah, Galla alleged that state-sponsored conversions are taking place in AP as churches are being built in villages even when there is no person of the faith living there. 
Stating that Shah responded positively and assured to go through all the documents to initiate appropriate measures, Ravindra Kumar said the chief minister had misrepresented the issues concerning AP during his meetings with Shah.

The MPs added details of how the YSRC regime had brought the general life to a standstill in AP were submitted with proof and photographic evidences. “The attempt to murder case against TDP AP President K Atchannaidu was wrongfully filed. This is nothing but the ruling party’s modus operandi to de-motivate their rival candidates,” they alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Galla Jayadev TDP YSRCP
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp