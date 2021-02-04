STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD develops divine flower gardens

Flowers to be used for daily worship of presiding deities at Tirumala temple from May

Published: 04th February 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Sri Venkateswara flower garden at Tirumala | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As part of its efforts to enhance the aesthetic beauty of Tirumala, TTD has developed yet another divine flower gardens in five acres of land near Bata Gangamma temple at Tirumala. The garden was exclusively developed with floral plants that are used in the daily worship of the presiding deity as specified in Varaha Puranam.

Traditional flowers like Marigold, Vrukshi Roja, Lily, Madurai Jasmine, Kanakambaram, Manu Sampangi, Tulasi, panner leaves and other aromatic leaves are raised in the garden. The flowers and aromatic leaves will be used for daily pujas at Srivari temple from April-May onwards.

The TTD is also developing another Sri Venkateswara flower garden at a cost of `1.5 crore in a 10-acre land near Sila Thoranam at Tirumala.Apart from raising 25 varieties of aromatic plants, plants such as Tulasi, Darba, Sampangi, mango and Parijatha will also be raised in the garden.

Similarly, the TTD is developing Sri Venkateswara sandalwood gardens and red sanders near Gogarbham dam.The TTD garden department and forest department have been working in coordination to promote greenery along the ghat roads, Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpaths leading to Tirumala.

TTD resumes VIP break darshan 
Tirumala: The devotees with Udayasthamana and Vimshati Varsha shall book VIP break darshan tickets through the donor management system portal. From February 4 onwards, these devotees need not have to go to Arjitham office to get their darshan tickets

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp