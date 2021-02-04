TTD develops divine flower gardens

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As part of its efforts to enhance the aesthetic beauty of Tirumala, TTD has developed yet another divine flower gardens in five acres of land near Bata Gangamma temple at Tirumala. The garden was exclusively developed with floral plants that are used in the daily worship of the presiding deity as specified in Varaha Puranam.

Traditional flowers like Marigold, Vrukshi Roja, Lily, Madurai Jasmine, Kanakambaram, Manu Sampangi, Tulasi, panner leaves and other aromatic leaves are raised in the garden. The flowers and aromatic leaves will be used for daily pujas at Srivari temple from April-May onwards.

The TTD is also developing another Sri Venkateswara flower garden at a cost of `1.5 crore in a 10-acre land near Sila Thoranam at Tirumala.Apart from raising 25 varieties of aromatic plants, plants such as Tulasi, Darba, Sampangi, mango and Parijatha will also be raised in the garden.

Similarly, the TTD is developing Sri Venkateswara sandalwood gardens and red sanders near Gogarbham dam.The TTD garden department and forest department have been working in coordination to promote greenery along the ghat roads, Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpaths leading to Tirumala.

TTD resumes VIP break darshan

Tirumala: The devotees with Udayasthamana and Vimshati Varsha shall book VIP break darshan tickets through the donor management system portal. From February 4 onwards, these devotees need not have to go to Arjitham office to get their darshan tickets